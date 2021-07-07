Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.48 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of DXC Technology worth $150,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.