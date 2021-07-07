Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 168,881 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Nielsen worth $147,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

