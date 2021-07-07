Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,807 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $143,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

