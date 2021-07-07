Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of ONEOK worth $143,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.