Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.34% of ESCO Technologies worth $151,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

