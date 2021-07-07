Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,625 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.32% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $149,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $1,161.67 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.