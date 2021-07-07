Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,027,845 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of Gold Fields worth $150,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 147.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 128,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

