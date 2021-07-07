Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 233,978 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.89% of The Ensign Group worth $148,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

