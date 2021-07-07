Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 75,382 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.96% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $150,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $174.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

