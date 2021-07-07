Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,473 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.62% of Patterson Companies worth $142,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $7,507,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.