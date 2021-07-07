Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,333,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Delta Air Lines worth $146,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

