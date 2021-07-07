Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,962 ($38.70). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,942 ($38.44), with a volume of 102,887 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,886.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 70.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

