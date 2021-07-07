Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292.40 ($3.82). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 289.70 ($3.78), with a volume of 2,551,931 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352 ($4.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

