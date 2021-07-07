DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $48.19

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $49.74. DLocal shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

DLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

