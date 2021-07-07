DMScript (DMST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $468,774.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $468,774.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.