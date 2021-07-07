dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 5,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

