Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0827 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $57.15 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

