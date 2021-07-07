Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $28.40 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00404096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,345,045,050 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.