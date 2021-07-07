Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,112 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

