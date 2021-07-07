Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,890 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 5.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dollar Tree worth $172,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

DLTR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,106. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

