Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE:D opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

