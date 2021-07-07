Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.23

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 461542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,117,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $11,295,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,754,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.