Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.48

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 7370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

