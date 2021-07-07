Donut Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $150,279.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $826,010.07 and approximately $150,279.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00168692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.43 or 1.00223372 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00980089 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

