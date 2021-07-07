dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $236.00

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 8264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £697.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

