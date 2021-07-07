DoYourTip (DYT) One Day Volume Tops $30,452.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $618,535.13 and approximately $30,452.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00231627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00817114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.