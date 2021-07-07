Dragon Coins Trading Up 4.6% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

