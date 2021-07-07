DragonVein Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 73.8% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $137,135.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01501650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00416958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

