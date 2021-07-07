Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Price Up 39.1%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) shares rose 39.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Drax Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.