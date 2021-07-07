DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00088063 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

