Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post $321.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

DRVN stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

