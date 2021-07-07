Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 14th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

