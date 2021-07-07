Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.30

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 44104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Dropbox alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.