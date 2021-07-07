DubaiCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007932 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

