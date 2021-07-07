Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

