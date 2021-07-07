DuckDaoDime Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,505.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $143,505.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00036552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00168722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.80 or 1.00055767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00969920 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

