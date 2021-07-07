Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Raised by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.
Shares of DUK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.26. 54,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
