Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.41. 18,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,720. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

