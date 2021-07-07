Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

Several analysts recently commented on DPM shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

TSE DPM traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 107,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

