DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 41,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.