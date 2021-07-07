DXdao (DXD) Hits Market Cap of $13.52 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. DXdao has a market cap of $13.52 million and $298,802.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $274.12 or 0.00821231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00232162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.