Dynamite Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $142,521.09 and $77,251.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00232904 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.47 or 0.00829487 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.