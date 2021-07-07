Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $96,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $61.86.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

