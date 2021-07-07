E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ETWO stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

