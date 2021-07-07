Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,628 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Eagle Bancorp worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.