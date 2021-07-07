Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Ecolab worth $147,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

