EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.40. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 11,660 shares.

EDPFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

