Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $106.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

