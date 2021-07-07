Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

