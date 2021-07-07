Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.54. 113,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$12.07 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,782.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

